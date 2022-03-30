Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market to surpass US$ 454.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global prepacked chromatography columns market is estimated to be valued at US$ 266.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market:

Increasing product launches by market players is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Purolite a developer of products for purification and extraction of biologics announced the availability of its Praesto agarose-based Protein A and Ion Exchange chromatography resins in South Korea and Singapore. Purolite will make these products available through an expanded strategic partnership with PharmNXT Biotech, a provider of chromatography solutions to the Pharma and Life Sciences markets.

In addition, market players are opening new manufacturing facilities in order to meet the increasing demand for chromatography consumables which is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Sartorius, an international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art downstream equipment manufacturing facility in Havant, Hampshire, U.K. The 58,000-square-foot facility, would produce a variety of systems for the biopharmaceutical market, such as chromatography columns and time-and-cost-saving filtration systems.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global prepacked chromatography columns market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to launch of new products. For instance, November 2021, Daicel Chiral Technologies a chiral chromatography product manufacturer, Inc. announced the launch of CHIRALPAK IK. CHIRALPAK IK is a new immobilized chiral chromatography phases used in research laboratories.

Among product type, >1L segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global prepacked chromatography columns market over the forecast period. Market players are focusing on reinforcing their leadership in the pre-packed chromatography market by launching pre-packed columns of large volumes which is expected to drive growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Repligen Corporation, a company which develops and produces materials used in the manufacture of biological drugs, launched OPUS 80R, the next generation OPUS column from Repligen, which is the largest pre-packed column in the market. OPUS 80R is designed for commercial-scale manufacturing of biological drugs.

Among technique, affinity chromatography segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the global prepacked chromatography columns market over the forecast period. Market players provide pre-packed columns designed for affinity chromatography which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, Bio-Works, a company which designs, develops, and manufacture products for chromatographic separation of proteins and other molecules, develops and commercializes BabyBio A – pre-packed affinity columns for the capture and purification of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies and BabyBio Ni-NTA – pre-packed affinity columns for rapid, high capacity purification of His-tagged proteins.

Among application, protein purification segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global prepacked chromatography columns market over the forecast period. The companies operating in prepacked chromatography columns market are focusing on launching products which are designed for protein purification. This is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Bio-Works, a company which designs, develops, manufactures and supplies products for chromatographic separation of proteins, peptides, and other biomolecules, launched BabyBio Peptide Purification Kit. These kits contain Pre-packed ready-to-use columns for fast screening of four different IEX resins

Among end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global prepacked chromatography columns market over the forecast period. The demand for pre-packed chromatography columns among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are increasing significantly, owing to the advantages of prepacked chromatography columns, which is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Among region, North America is expected to expand at fastest CAGR in the global prepacked chromatography columns market over the forecast period, owing to the expansion of manufacturing facilities by key market players operating in the region. For instance, in May 2019, Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing equipment manufacturer, announced the addition of eight new manufacturing facilities for increasing the production of OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns. The new facilities will produce large-scale OPUS pre-packed columns from 5cm to 80cm diameter columns. Hence, such endeavors will assist in increasing the production of OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns for meeting the increasing demand from large contract development and manufacturing company (CDMOs), gene therapy companies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global prepacked chromatography columns market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Sartorius AG, Repligen Corporation, Merck Millipore, VWR International, Llc. (Avantor), Phenomenex Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Knauer Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Hawach Scientific Co., Ltd., Purolite, BioServUK Ltd., Astrea Bioseparations Ltd., Daisogel USA (Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.), Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Harvard Bioscience, Inc, Tosoh Corporation, Geno Technology Inc., USA., Santai Science, Biotage, ChromaNik Technologies, Inc., Proxcys B.V., GALAK Chromatography Technology Co., Ltd., and Daicel Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market, By Product Type 1–100 ML 100–1000 ML >1L



Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market, By Technique

Ion Exchange Chromatography Affinity Chromatography Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Multimodal Chromatography Gel Filtration Chromatography Others

Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market, By Application

Sample Preparation Resin Screening Protein Purification Desalting



Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market, By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others



Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific



By Country China



India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East



By Country GCC



Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



