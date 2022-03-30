Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market Size

Microsoft, UrsaLeo, Visualiz, Pratiti Technologies, QIO Technologies, PETRA Data Science, Ansys, General Electric, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Siemens among others are the key players in the Metaverse/digital twin in the energy industry market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 32.5% from 2022 to 2027.



Factors like increasing demand for gauging the system/reactor's performance, assessing the operating shelf-life of the system, and the rising need for creating a stable and viable environment while dealing with nuclear reactors are some of the prime reasons for the metaverse technology to enter the energy industry





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The artificial intelligence & machine learning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as per technology outlook

The live coaching application will be the fastest-growing segment in the market as per application segment

The simulation platforms segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as per the type of platform outlook

As per the end-user outlook, the nuclear energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Microsoft, UrsaLeo, Visualiz, Pratiti Technologies, QIO Technologies, PETRA Data Science, Ansys, General Electric, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Siemens are the key players in the Metaverse/digital twin in the energy industry market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

AR & VR

Cloud Computing

Simulation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Designing

Inspection

Testing

Validation

Live Coaching Application



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Solar Energy

Nuclear Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

Type of Digital Twin Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Training Platforms

Testing Platforms

Simulation Platforms

Economic Forecasters

Performance Analysis

Project Planner

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





