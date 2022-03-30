Submit Release
Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 32.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors like increasing demand for gauging the system/reactor's performance, assessing the operating shelf-life of the system, and the rising need for creating a stable and viable environment while dealing with nuclear reactors are some of the prime reasons for the metaverse technology to enter the energy industry


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Metaverse/Digital Twin in Energy Industry Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The artificial intelligence & machine learning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as per technology outlook
  • The live coaching application will be the fastest-growing segment in the market as per application segment
  • The simulation platforms segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as per the type of platform outlook
  • As per the end-user outlook, the nuclear energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period
  • Microsoft, UrsaLeo, Visualiz, Pratiti Technologies, QIO Technologies, PETRA Data Science, Ansys, General Electric, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Siemens are the key players in the Metaverse/digital twin in the energy industry market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metaverse-digital-twin-in-energy-industry-market-3750


Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
  • AR & VR
  • Cloud Computing
  • Simulation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Designing
  • Inspection
  • Testing
  • Validation
  • Live Coaching Application

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Solar Energy
  • Nuclear Energy
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Type of Digital Twin Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Training Platforms
  • Testing Platforms
  • Simulation Platforms
  • Economic Forecasters
  • Performance Analysis
  • Project Planner
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

You just read:

