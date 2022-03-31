Amprion Announces Commercial Rollout of SYNTap Test at the AAN Annual Meeting and Formation of Clinical Advisory Board
We invite AAN Annual Meeting attendees to visit Amprion’s booth #1074 and meet our CEO/Co-Founder and clinical director.SAN FRANCISCO, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amprion is excited to kick off the commercial rollout of the SYNTap® Biomarker Test at the 2022 AAN Annual Meeting in Seattle, April 2-7. In addition, an international Clinical Advisory Board has been formed to help guide the clinical utility of this diagnostic platform.
The SYNTap Biomarker Test accurately detects misfolded α-Synuclein aggregates, a crucial biomarker, to aid in the diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Lewy Body Variant of Alzheimer’s Disease (LBV), Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), Mild Cognitive Impairment with Lewy Bodies (MCI-LB), and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The SYNTap Test is performed in Amprion’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical lab in San Diego (CLIA ID 05D2209417; CAP # 8168002).
During the AAN Annual Meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to discover scientific and clinical insights about the SYNTap Test. Our objective is to answer questions on why this molecular test addresses the urgent need for a highly sensitive and specific clinical diagnostics tool. Confident diagnosis will optimize treatment and management strategies to help patients living with these diseases.
Session Details:
Meet the CEO/CoFounder – 12 pm - 3 pm Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6
Talk with Russ Lebovitz, MD/Ph.D. A clinical pathologist and molecular biologist, Dr. Lebovitz has in-depth experience managing biotech companies, spanning from research and development to commercial product launch.
Meet the Clinical Lab Director – 12 pm – 3 pm Tuesday, April 5
Speak with Kendal Jensen, MD/Ph.D. A clinical molecular pathologist, Dr. Jensen brings vast research and clinical lab operations expertise. He oversees Amprion’s clinical laboratory.
International Clinical Advisory Board
Amprion introduces its global team of thought leaders in neurodegenerative research, diagnostics, and treatment to advise on the clinical utility of the SYNTap Test diagnostic platform:
Kathleen Poston, MD
Chief of the Movement Disorders Division in the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University. Dr. Poston focuses on understanding motor and non-motor impairments, including dementia, developing in patients with alpha-Synuclein pathology.
Dennis Choi, MD/Ph.D
Professor of Neurology at Stony Brook University, Dr. Choi was the former director of the Brain Science Institute at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology. Over his career, Dr. Choi has served in various leadership roles, including Executive Vice President at the Simons Foundation, Vice President for Academic Health Affairs at Emory University, Executive Vice President for Neuroscience at Merck Research Labs, and Head of Neurology at Washington University.
Brit Mollenhauer, MD
An expert neurologist with 10+ years of clinical expertise in PD and movement disorders, Dr. Mollenhauer leads the translational research at the Paracelsus-Elena Klinik (PEKK), the largest hospital for movement disorders in Germany, serving 3000+ patients annually. Dr. Mollenhauer received her medical degree from the University of Gottingen and was a postdoc at Harvard Medical School.
Un Jung Kang, MD
Founding Professor of Neurology and Professor in Neuroscience Institute at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Kang also serves as director of Translational Research at the Marlene and Paolo Fresco Institute of Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders. As co-director of the Parekh Center for Interdisciplinary Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, he focuses on understanding the pathogenesis of neurodegeneration in synucleinopathies by studying associated biomarkers.
Marwan Sabbagh, MD
A prominent neurologist in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute, Dr. Sabbagh specializes in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders. A fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, Dr. Sabbagh is a leading investigator of many high-profile national Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment clinical trials.
We look forward to meeting with clinicians and researchers to share how our innovative SYNTap Test can help physicians gain newfound diagnostic confidence in synucleinopathies. Through molecular diagnostics, Amprion strives to advance research and development in drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases by teaming up with leading BioPharma companies.
Click to download the SYNTap Test Specification Sheet. Let’s connect at AAN. Visit us at booth #1074.
ABOUT AMPRION
A leader in Prion Detection Science™, Amprion (AmprionMe.com) innovates biomarker testing for brain diseases. Our SYNTap Biomarker Test helps doctors diagnose Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia, and Lewy Body Variant of Alzheimer’s. Awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its detection technology, Amprion strives to accelerate personalized medicine for neurodegenerative diseases through molecular testing.
