Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS) market predicted to grow to 66. 14 billion by 2028

Continuous technological advancements in vehicle safety and stringent safety regulations are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.

ADAS offers various benefits such as decrease in rate of accidents and reduced damage to property and injury or loss of life. These systems offer more effective safety features designed to improve passengers and pedestrian safety and minimizing accidents and impact severity.

driver assistance systems offer safety features such as collision avoidance system, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring, traction control, lane departure warnings, electronic stability control, and telematics. Surge in global road accident rates has been resulting in an increase in vehicle and passenger safety technologies and systems. Some features include ability to recognize and classify different objects on the road, alert driver regarding road conditions and terrain, as well as decelerate or completely halt the vehicle.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key players in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market on the basis of offering, component, system, vehicle type, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

