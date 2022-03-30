Exposing the Unbanked to a Global Market: The Ziwwe Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziwwe, pronounced Zee-way, is an Igbo (an eastern Nigerian language) word for send. This makes it the perfect word to describe this project as it is based on the mission of improving the economies of developing countries by drastically changing the way cross border transactions operate. This is achieved through exposing businesses and individuals to the benefits of low cost and quick transactions.
The Ziwwe project is a decentralized exchange which features lending, digital asset swaps and global money remittance. The goal of the project is to connect people to the global finance network through the blockchain. This will enable the project to improve people's lives by exposing them to popular global markets.
The Ziwwe Project is being developed on Bitgert and Cardano, one of the fastest and most cost-efficient blockchains available. This blockchain ensures that all the transactions on the platform are recorded permanently, securely and speedily. The project utilizes ZEI because it is algorithmically pegged to the US Dollar. This creates trust in the project which is itself created by the predictability of the value of transactions. The Ziwwe Project promises that its transactions will be faster and more affordable than traditional means of digital payment such as bank transfers.
The Ziwwe Project is better positioned in the decentralized exchange market than its competitors because:
1. It's simple and intuitive user interface which increases the ease with which anyone can conduct transactions on the platform, even those with little financial experience,
2. Its utilization of bridging functionality which will connect it with cross-chain assets on other crypto networks and platforms which include: Bitgert, Binance,
3. Moonbeam, Polygon, Ethereum, Avalanche as well as many others,
It is the most rewarding platform for lending and farming tokens. ZIT directly impacts your ability to vote for certain community lead initiatives.
Ziwwe has the additional benefit of being selected by the Bitgert blockchain as one of the strongest projects out there for its Startup Studio. Ziwwe will conduct a presale event which will be operated by Sphynx which is a launchpad on the Bitgert platform.
The primary features of Ziwwe are the following. Stable asset (ZEI) remittance which means that you can send funds to other people or businesses around the globe and they receive it in their local currency at their local banks. You are able to borrow ZEI at favorable rates. Becoming a remitter allows you to get paid for fulfilling remittance requests at your local bank. ZIT holders are able to participate in the governance of the platform by voting on important issues and initiatives which will improve the quality of the Ziwwe protocol. You are also able to lend your stable assets to anyone on the platform for up to 20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). There are annual rewards on offer for those who stake their ZIT.
There are many benefits to using Ziwwe as an asset transfer mechanism. For starters, Ziwwe is built on the blockchain which means it is decentralized, fast and efficient. The project is global meaning that you can send funds from anywhere in the world and receive them in all the supported countries which includes many developing countries. Utilizing ZEI as the crypto currency of choice provides stability to transactions on the platform as ZEI is such a stable currency. The entire remitter network is highly scalable and could theoretically operate in any country in the world as anyone is eligible to become a remitter. Because of the foundational support which Bitgert and Cardano provide Ziwwe transactions are fast and initiate easily. The power of the blockchain means that all transactions are secure.
It was estimated that there were as many as two billion unbanked people in the world as of 2020. This means that there is a significant portion of the globe which does not have access to baking services. However there has been a significantly high penetration of the internet and cell phones which facilitate banking even in developing countries. This shows that there is a rich market of people who are technologically savvy but reluctant to commit to a bank account. This is where the Ziwwe project can thrive as people do not need to meet the strict requirements for a bank account nor do they need to put their trust in banking institutions.
Tochi Eke-Okoro
