Metal Coated Fibers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2028

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global metal coated fibers market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of The Insight Partners recent study on the “Metal Coated Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Others), Coating Method (Freezing Method, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, and Others), and End-Use (Oil and Gas, Defense and Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, and Data Centers, Research and Development, and Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The metal coated fibers market is projected to reach US$ 83.43 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Metal coated fibers are coated with metal on the surface. Metal coated fiber shows strong abilities to satisfy requirements in many specific applications, such as aerospace, chemical industry, deep-well oil-field industry, etc.

Over the past decade, the use of optical fiber sensors by the oil & gas, nuclear, and chemical processing industries has grown dramatically. Hence, the demand for optical fibers capable of delivering their performance reliably in these challenging environments is also increasing. Typical telecommunications fiber starts degrading optically when used outside a specific temperature range and in certain environments with hydrogen, chemicals, or radiation. This creates a demand for metal coated fibers to address a greater temperature range and handle certain chemical environments.

Few applications require the use of optical fiber specially coated with metal. For example, the oil & gas industry uses downhole optical fiber in wells where temperatures can reach over 300°Celsius. Against such high temperatures, polymer-coated fibers do not keep their original mechanical properties. Therefore, metal coated fiber is used for high-temperature environments instead of polymer-coated fibers. Moreover, there are various applications where optical fiber may get exposed to ionizing radiation. Compared with polymer coatings, metal coated optical fibers are sustainable in harsh environments. Hence, the growing demand from harsh environment-related applications is driving the metal coated fibers market.

Metal Coated Fibers Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global metal coated fibers market include AFL; AMS Technologies; Arts photonics Gmbh; Heracle Gmbh; IVG fiber limited; Molex LLC; Forc Photonics; Thorlabs, Inc.; OZ Optics; Technical Fiber Products; among others.

In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global metal coated fibers market. Due to the region's flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region's industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including aerospace, oil & gas, and medical, has influenced the demand for metal coated fibers in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metal Coated Fibers Market

The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown of numerous manufacturing facilities in various countries have impacted the growth of various markets. The significant disruption in manufacturing impacted the demand for metal coatedmetal coated fibers. In Europe, the demand for fiber optic cable has increased during the pandemic due to the increased demand for broadband capacity spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metal Coated Fibers Market by Material

Based on material, the global metal coatedmetal coated fibers market is segmented into aluminum, copper, nickel, and others. The aluminum segment held the largest share of the global metal coatedmetal coated fibers market in 2020. Aluminum-coated fibers are suitable for a lot of unique applications. They offer excellent protection at extended stress levels. Aluminum-coated fibers are resistant to gases, radiation, and other hostile environments in various applications.

The overall metal coated fibers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the metal coated fibers market.

