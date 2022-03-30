Graphene Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Emergen research has recently published a detailed report on the global graphene market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the graphene market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the graphene market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

Top competitors of the Graphene Market profiled in the report include:

Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global graphene market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global graphene market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Regional Analysis of the Graphene Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Graphene market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Graphene business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Graphene market size and share for the projected period of 2018-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Graphene market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

