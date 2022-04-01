Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market TAM will be USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 | Top Companies Continental , DENSO Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 677.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.8%, Market Trends –High incidence of road accidents

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers’ awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving. V2X assists in communicating information such as speed accuracy, brake pedal status, and heading. It also warns autonomous vehicles regarding nearby objects that are not directly visible (non-line-of-sight), which is a crucial feature for vehicle safety and for facilitating better decisions by autonomous cars.

Rising demand for autonomous cars and rising focus on driver, pedestrian, and vehicle safety are some key factors influencing market growth.

High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors. V2X reduces risk and vulnerability of drivers, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, and improves their safety by providing real-time alerts about their location in related situations.

Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market segmentation based on product type and application

Finally, all aspects of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

