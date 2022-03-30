Beacon Market Size [2019-2026] Worth USD 31.61 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 48.9%

Key companies profiled in the global Beacon market are Accent Advanced Systems, SLU., Aruba Networks, Inc., Blue Sense Networks, BlueCats, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Inc., Glimworm Beacon, Kontakt.io, Sensorberg GmbH

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beacon market is anticipated to reach USD 31.61 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 48.9% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies worldwide. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights™. Techno giants such as Google LLC. and Apple, Inc. has created its own beacon protocol viz., Eddystone and iBeacons for operating as per customer’s requirements. Such innovations by major industries are likely to help augment the global beacon market size in the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

June 2017 – A hybrid asset tracking solution was launched by Aruba Networks, Inc. This solution is based on the Internet of Things (IoT) and is developed for integration into wireless platforms of the network.

October 2018 – Beacons equipped with Over the Air (OTA) technology was launched by BlueCats. These advanced beacons are expected to provide the AES Encryption module as they are enabled with PLUS Location Engine for forwarding data to the cloud so that the platform can run automatically.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 48.9% 2026 Value Projection USD 31.61 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 1.36 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Component, By Connectivity Type, By Deployment, By End-use Growth Drivers Rising Integration of Advanced Communication Technologies are Leading Towards the Adoption of Beacon Increasing Government Initiatives in Ongoing Smart City Projects to Boost the Market

Key Driver:

Wireless Communication Facility to Help Promote Growth

Beacons are wireless transmitter devices used for generating information in the form of promotional videos, notifications, coupons, URL forms, and others. These devices are capable of operating in low-energy Bluetooth, hybrid technology or Wi-Fi for transferring information to the surrounding smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, and others. The fact that beacons can operate in low Bluetooth connectivity is a major factor promoting the beacon market growth. In addition to this, beacons also do not require any internet connection and are capable of cloud storage for enhancing the experience of the customer. The aforementioned factor is further prognosticated to attract high beacon market revenue in the forecast duration.

Beacon Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware (Volume (Million Units)

Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)

By Connectivity Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Wi-Fi

Hybrid

Other (NFC/RFID)

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Insights

North America to Continue Dominance on Account of Rising Adoption of Core Communication Technologies

Geographically, the global beacon market is widespread in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Each of these regions is further classified into nations. Among these, North America is holding a dominant beacon market share on account of the strong presence of major players in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of core communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, ongoing Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Bluetooth, NFC, and others. Besides this, the surging demand for proximity tools from the public and retail sector is anticipated to help North America continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.

On the other side, Asia Pacific beacon market size is likely to expand significantly attributable to the rise in demand for location-based services from various industries such as education & research sectors, entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Striving for Top Position by Introducing New Technologies such as Asset Tracking

In 2018, Kontakt. io emerged as the leading beacons manufacturer on account of their wide portfolio. This, coupled with the availability of various technologies such as Bluetooth enabled sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), beacons, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) tags that the company offered also helped Kontakt.io, earn the largest beacon market share. Currently, this company is focused on manufacturing beacon products based on location data insights. Other companies are trying to include various updated technology in their beacon products to provide services such as asset tracking, location tracking, and other applications compatible with a cloud platform.

Key Beacon Market Manufacturers Include:

Blue Sense Networks

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Gelo, Inc.

Accent Advanced Systems, SLU.

BlueCats

Glimworm Beacons

Estimote, Inc.

Sensorberg GmbH

Kontakt.io

