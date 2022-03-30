Rail Logistics Market: The New Frontier In Electric Vehicles: Trains With Batteries
Rail Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Tank Wagon, Intermodal, and Freight Car) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rail logistics market is segmented based on mode of transport, which includes tank wagon, freight car, and intermodal. The intermodals segment is anticipated to observe robust growth in near future. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2016 due to availability of the well-developed infrastructure and advanced systems in the region.
Rail cargo transport plays a vital role in generating a sustainable and competitive transport market. A higher traffic congestion in highways is an essential factor responsible for the growth of rail logistics market. In addition, increase in investment, rapid evolution of regulatory policies, and mega infrastructural projects in the past few years have strengthened the rail logistics market. Moreover, shipping goods through various rail network decreases the number of heavy vehicles, such as trucks on road, which in turn reduces the congestion and diminishes the carbon emissions.
Download Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2104
Increase in urbanization & industrialization and inclination in traffic congestion on highways are anticipated to expand the growth of rail logistics market during the forecast period. Rail transportation is faster and inexpensive along with its sustainability as compared to other mode of transport driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Key players identified across the value chain of this report include, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, Canadian National Railway, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, Kuehen+Nagel Logistics, Union Pacific, RSI Logistics, and others.
Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2104
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the rail logistics market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market from 2017 to 2023.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers.
Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.
Rail Logistics Market Key Segments
By Mode of Transport
Tank Wagon
Intermodal
Freight Car
Buy This Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3de493b9b1bf7d6ddb480b8f1602f7db
Key Players
DB Schenker
SBB Cargo
Canadian National Railway
GeoMetrix Rail Logistics
CTL Logistics
VTG Rail Logistics
Kuehen+Nagel Logistics
Union Pacific
RSI Logistics
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn