Cavai appoints Kate Lyons as VP, US East
The appointment accompanies significant international expansion at the leading conversational advertising cloudLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, 30th March 2022: Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has appointed Kate Lyons as VP, US East Coast. The appointment comes as Cavai’s international footprint expands rapidly, and it announces growing numbers of productive partnerships with both agencies and publishers.
Based out of New York, Kate will work closely with Matt Gauthier, VP, West Coast, to introduce conversational technology to a range of clients; building out Cavai’s US clients up and down the East Coast of US and benefitting a range of brands.
Previously Director of Supply, North America at JustPremium, a GumGum company, where Kate spent five years helping to build the number one brand-safe and scalable US publisher network for programmatic high impact ads; Kate signed a number of major partnerships with top digital publishers and channel partners whilst monetizing inventory and scaling publisher sales teams to new budget levels with JustPremium’s SaaS high impact creative platform.
Her career within the media industry has spanned more than a decade, and encompassed working with a huge range of clients across a number of industries, in key business development roles from publisher and account management to ad operations and sales.
Steffen Svartberg, Founder and CEO, Cavai, comments: “We are so excited to welcome Kate to our growing team. She is genuinely passionate about transformative and strategic partnerships and her energy, resolve and depth of knowledge stand us in great stead in this critically important region.”
Kate says: “I’m thrilled to join Cavai’s growing team. Conversational ad technology is a gamechanger for everyone and brings advertising into the modern age. Driven by the consumer, Cavai’s approach enables individuals to tailor their own solutions, whilst offering incredible brand insights and unrivalled performance metrics to brands.
“At a time when appetite for conversational marketing efforts is - rightly - growing fast, and with a fantastic range of clients already on board, I’m so excited to help drive Cavai’s expansion, whilst helping clients to deliver ground-breaking campaigns across a variety of formats, media types, and industries.”
This news follows last year’s announcement that Cavai raised over £6.5m to drive significant international expansion. As marketers move away from interruptive formats and seek solutions which personalise communications and generate insights, conversational advertising efforts have helped Cavai’s clients to stand out from the competition and drive ROI whilst enabling true interactivity and bringing much-needed humanity to brand communications.
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information on how to make advertising great again and be a part of creating the future of conversational advertising, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
