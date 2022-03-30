Cathode Materials Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing usage of batteries in electric vehicles and consumer electronic products is poised to surge industry growth.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for electric vehicles and growing demand for consumer electronics are propelling the market growth.

The global cathode materials market is forecast to reach USD 28.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cathode materials are vital components of any general battery which finds various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and power tools among other industries. Owing to the changing trends in the electronics industry, coupled with growing laptop & cell phones in the market, the critical application of cathode materials are found to be in smart devices.

The market for cathode materials is influenced by the rising demand for battery electric vehicles in order to minimize carbon dioxide emissions. Strict government regulations against environmental pollution and the increasing price of fossil fuels are passively driving the market growth for cathode materials.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the cathode materials market due to the rising industrialization in emerging economies, such as China, India and Thailand. Presence of established battery manufacturers and facilities in the region are expected to fuel the demand for cathode materials in the region. Furthermore, factors like support from the government, hefty investments by automotive giants on electric vehicle production have made the region one of the leading cathode material consumers.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2032

Further key findings from the report suggest

The lithium-ion battery type held the largest market share of 50.3% in the year 2019. This due to the growing trend for the adoption of electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are extensively used to propel the motor.

Lead dioxide material segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing production of two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars, along with growing demand for industrial energy storage systems.

Consumer electronics segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. High demand for cell phones, laptops, televisions, and digital cameras from the consumers are fueling the market growth for cathode materials.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 58.5% in the year 2019. The market is shifting towards the adaptation of battery propelled vehicles such as BEVs, PHEVs, or HEVs due to carbon dioxide emission regulations and government subsidies. The growing population and the increasing consumer electronics appliances in the region are further driving the market for cathode materials.

Key players Umicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, POSCO, Johnson Matthey, Hitachi Chemical, Kureha, Sumitomo, Toda Kogyo, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting among others.

Enquire before Buying at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2032

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cathode Materials market on the basis of battery type, materials, end-use industries, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lead Dioxide

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Energy System Storage

Others

Request customization of the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2032

Queries Addressed in This Report:

What specializations should Cathode Materials Market players profiling with intensive design, finance and ongoing progress need to establish close proximity to?

What is the expected development rate for each part outside and inside your Cathode Materials economy?

What Cathode Materials will be applied, and the classification and estimate that manufacturers have persistently combined?

What are the risks that threaten growth?

What is the length of the global Cathode Materials market opportunity?

Inquire more about this report https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2032

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.