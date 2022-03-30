Community Voices Heard Power Endorses Rana Abdelhamid for U.S. Congress NY-12
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, members of Community Voices Heard Power, the electoral arm for its sister organization, Community Voices Heard, and New York State's largest Black-led organization endorsed Rana Abdelhamid for U.S. Congressional District 12, in NY. Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director for Community Voices Heard Power, released the following statement:
"CVHPower members are proud to stand with Rana Abdelhamid for Congress. Rana's work as a community organizer and her lived experiences allow her to understand the needs of everyday New Yorkers. She will be the best representative to advocate for policy changes and funding at the federal level."
"The support of CHVPower, in addition to our growing list of grassroots supporters, means so much to me," said community organizer and nonprofit founder Rana Abdelhamid. "I am thrilled that CHVPower believes in our campaign's vision for a stronger and better New York that centers racial, social, and economic justice for every New Yorker. I understand the needs of working-class people because I have lived through them. I have been organizing for working-class families my whole life, and I look forward to continuing fighting for them in Congress along with CHVPower."
Rana Abdelhamid is a child of working-class Egyptian immigrants who has lived the experience of combating gentrification, hate-based violence, and addressing racial and economic justice. Abdelhamid has been a champion of women's issues, particularly as the founder of "Malikah," an organization focused on four programmatic pillars of Healing, Self defense, Organizing, and Financial Literacy. She also created a social media project, "Hijabis of New York," that began the necessary narrative change to humanize Muslim Women.
In 2021, CVHP led its largest electoral program focused on electing progressive and diverse candidates into office to create a more equitable New York for everyone. With 16 candidate wins in the last electoral cycle, CVHP is committed to supporting women, people of color, and or low-income people and is committed to building a co-governance model with their communities.
