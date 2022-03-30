Phototherapy Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Phototherapy Devices Market Size – USD 530.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phototherapy Equipment Market report studies the with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Phototherapy Equipment Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Phototherapy Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/120

Key participants include DuPont Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report :

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions.

Get Access to Full summary of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/phototherapy-devices-market

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Hearing Aids Market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Phototherapy Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices

Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices

Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy Now : https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/120

For a better understanding of the global Phototherapy Equipment Market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Features of the Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Orthopedics Devices Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-devices-market

Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

Clinical Biomarkers Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-biomarkers-market

Operating Room Integration Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-integration-systems-market

Cell Culture Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.