HVAC Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application And Segment Forecasts to 2027

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.

The global Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) filters market is likely to reach value of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding deterioration of indoor air quality. Moreover, the rising need to reduce excessive dirt and debris built up in HVAC systems causing early system failure and expensive repairs is also boosting the demand for HVAC filters. Increasing research and development activities for production of high-efficiency HVAC filters, which can reduce allergens and dust, are also augmenting the market for HVAC filters.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the HVAC Filters market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the HVAC Filters market.

Key Highlights of Report

• In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB, an air filter company, announced that the company had acquired Resema AB, its fellow Sweden-based filter company, and Resema A/S, its Denmark-based sister company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the air filtration industry in the Nordic region.

• The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing prevalence of asthma among people is driving the demand for HEPA air purifiers, as they remove common household allergens such as mite feces, mold spores, and household dust particles.

• The synthetic polymer segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High mechanical resistance of synthetic polymers reduces the chances of contamination of filtered air by fibers or gases coming from the filter material itself. This factor is driving the segment.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group

The report further divides the HVAC Filters market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the HVAC Filters market.

HVAC Filters Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Electrostatic Precipitators

o HEPA

o Activated Carbon

o Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

• Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Carbon

o Fiberglass

o Metal

o Synthetic Polymer

• End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Pharmaceutical

o Automotive

o Building & Construction

o Food & Beverage

o Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the HVAC Filters market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the HVAC Filters market?

What are the key product types and applications of the HVAC Filters industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the HVAC Filters market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the HVAC Filters Market by 2027?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

