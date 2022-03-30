Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,629 in the last 365 days.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Price Trends 2022, Industry Overview, Growth Analysis, Report by 2027

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market reached a value of US$ 2691.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3450.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2022-2027. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), a semi-crystalline, high molecular weight thermoplastic engineering polymer, is extensively employed in the electronics and automotive industries. It is formulated from the blend of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and 4-butanediol. PBT is primarily utilized in the textile industry for producing yarn due to its stretchability. At present, polybutylene terephthalate is commercially available in two varying types, such as electronic and industrial grade.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/polybutylene-terephthalate-market/requestsample

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Trends:

The extensive features of PBT have significantly facilitated its adoption in the automotive sector, which is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating demand for the miniaturization of electric parts and the rapidly expanding electronic industry are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of PBT in chip sockets, terminal boards, switches, transformer insulations, and power sockets for modular building panels is positively impacting the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polybutylene-terephthalate-market

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• BASF SE
• Celanese Corporation
• Chang Chun Group
• Clariant AG, Daicel Corporation
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Lanxess AG
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)
• Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)
• Toray Industries Inc

Breakup by Type:

• Industrial Grade
• Commercial Grade

Breakup by Processing Method:

• Injection Molding
• Extrusion
• Blow Molding
• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive
• Extrusion Products
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/genitourinary-drugs-market-report-2021-2026-size-growth-forecast
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ceramide-market-report-2022-2027-global-size-share-trends-top-key-players
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/big-data-security-market-report-2022-2027-global-size-growth-share-trends
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/data-governance-market-report-2022-2027-global-share-size-growth-forecast
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ammonia-market-price-trends-2022-growth-demand-outlook-forecast-till-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Price Trends 2022, Industry Overview, Growth Analysis, Report by 2027

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.