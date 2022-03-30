Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Price Trends 2022, Industry Overview, Growth Analysis, Report by 2027

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market reached a value of US$ 2691.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3450.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2022-2027. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), a semi-crystalline, high molecular weight thermoplastic engineering polymer, is extensively employed in the electronics and automotive industries. It is formulated from the blend of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and 4-butanediol. PBT is primarily utilized in the textile industry for producing yarn due to its stretchability. At present, polybutylene terephthalate is commercially available in two varying types, such as electronic and industrial grade.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Trends:

The extensive features of PBT have significantly facilitated its adoption in the automotive sector, which is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating demand for the miniaturization of electric parts and the rapidly expanding electronic industry are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of PBT in chip sockets, terminal boards, switches, transformer insulations, and power sockets for modular building panels is positively impacting the market.

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• BASF SE

• Celanese Corporation

• Chang Chun Group

• Clariant AG, Daicel Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Lanxess AG

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

• Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

• Toray Industries Inc

Breakup by Type:

• Industrial Grade

• Commercial Grade

Breakup by Processing Method:

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Blow Molding

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Extrusion Products

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

