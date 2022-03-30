Emulsifiers Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Emergen Research

Increasing use of food emulsifiers in production of convenience and processed foods is a significant factor driving global emulsifiers market revenue growth

The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest Emulsifiers market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Emulsifiers industry entails useful insights into the estimated Emulsifiers market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network

Emulsifiers Market Size – USD 7.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/782

Also, emulsifiers improve baked goods texture by enhancing batter whipability, dough conditioning, and increasing resistance of foods, such as pasta to overcooking. Soy, mustard, and egg lecithin, polysorbates, mono & diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, and canola oil are some of the commonly used emulsifiers in the food industry. Demand for ready-to-go and convenience foods, including canned foods, chilled foods, and ready-to-eat snacks, is increasing due to advantage of saving time requited to cook, and this in turn, is driving market revenue growth.

Rising use of emulsifiers in industrial lubricants (such as metal working fluids) and cleaning agents is another factor driving market revenue growth. Emulsions enable metalworkers to leverage oil lubricating capability, along with cooling feature of water. Also, several household laundry detergents and cleaning agents contain surfactants to wash away oil dirt through emulsification. Many laundry detergents comprise a mixture of anionic and nonionic emulsifiers to remove textile stains.

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Emulsifiers industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

Among the product type segments, synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Synthetic emulsifiers offer the benefit of ease of production at a lower cost. Also, as compared to bio-based emulsifiers, synthetic types are very versatile and effective in performance.

Among the industry vertical segments, cosmetics & personal care segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers in personal care products help in producing a homogenous blend of oil and water by stabilizing the emulsion, and thus impacts formulation consistency. Creams, sprays, lotions, and foams are some cosmetic and personal care products in which emulsifiers are used.

Emulsifiers market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to supportive legislation to encourage emulsifiers use in the food & beverage industry and rising demand for personal care products in countries in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BASF SE and Clariant AG is causative of steady market revenue growth.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM.

Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/782

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Emulsifiers market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Emulsifiers industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Emulsifiers market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Emulsifiers industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Emulsifiers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Emulsifiers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Emulsifiers Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Emulsifiers Market

Chapter 4: Emulsifiers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Emulsifiers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

