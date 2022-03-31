Mount Angel Towers Opens Sixth Floor Terrace for Spring Events
The Mount Angel Tower's sixth floor terrace opens for spring eventsMOUNT ANGEL, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Angel Towers is pleased to announce we will be opening our sixth-floor terrace to host several events in the coming Spring. The terrace was recently remodeled in 2021 and is now ready to serve as the perfect location for Spring events for residents in the retirement community.
Mount Angel Towers is focused on providing seniors with an excellent quality of life in their senior years, with spacious apartments, spectacular views of the surrounding environment, fantastic dining options, and plenty of activities to keep seniors engaged and active. The sixth-floor terrace features sweeping views of the nearby countryside with Mt. Hood in the distance. It’s the ideal location for Spring events and will be available starting in April.
At Mount Angel Towers, the staff is dedicated to providing a secure, caring, and vibrant community that supports seniors. The retirement community offers all the amenities seniors could want to socialize with others and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle filled with activities they love. Residents can take advantage of daily religious activities, nutritious dining options, and an ever-changing calendar of community events. Independent and assisted living options are available based on each senior’s unique needs.
Anyone interested in learning about the newly renovated sixth-floor terrace or planned activities can find out more by visiting the Mount Angel Towers website or by calling 1-503-506-4920.
About Mount Angel Towers: Mount Angel Towers is a warm, welcoming retirement community with fantastic views of the surrounding countryside and nearby Mt. Hood. The community offers various floor plans to give seniors the comfortable living environment they deserve with access to assistance when required.
Company: Mount Angel Towers
Address: 1 Towers Ln
City: Mount Angel
State: OR
Zip code: 97362
Telephone number: 1-503-506-4920
Email address: info@mountangeltowers.com
