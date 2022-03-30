CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028| key player AstraZeneca PLC, GenScript

Emergen Research

Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to its ability to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and to treat human diseases

The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Size – USD 1,404.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

CRISPR-based platforms have been developed for identification of genes that are controlling cellular processes which result in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. CRISPR can help to develop new treatments for such diseases. Researchers are using CRISPR to develop new ways to enhance environmental stress tolerance and crop diseases resistance in plants. If successful without any negative effects, this could help feed the ever-growing global population.

CAS 9 has helped in achieving significant advancements in drug discovery and precluding genetic and cardiovascular diseases in humans. Novel treatment for single-gene disorders such as hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell disease are being researched using CAS 9 tools. The technique is useful in prevention and cure of complex conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and mental illness. With increase in research and development in technology, its potential can be explored in new areas of disease model development, target screening and drug compound, and agriculture and nutritional health products.

However, ethical concerns regarding genetic research will hinder growth of the market to a major extent. Possibility of off-target effects and lack of informed consent for germline therapy is hampering market growth.

Academics & government research institutes segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to high number of ongoing pipeline projects. Increased investment by government and private sectors to develop more advanced technologies for treatment of chronic diseases is further driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased government investment in development of innovative solutions to treat genetic diseases. Crops treated with CRISPR in countries in the region are not classified as GMOs (Genetically modified organisms), which further attract several agricultural companies to commercialize CRISPR-edited crops.

Some major players in the market include Boston Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca PLC, GenScript, eGenesis, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hera BioLabs, and Takara Bio Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market on the basis of product & service, application, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

By Product

Kits & Enzymes

Vector-based Cas

DNA-free Cas

Libraries

Design Tool

Antibodies

Others

By Service

Cell Line Engineering

gRNA Design

Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biomedical

Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics

Others

Agricultural

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Regional Analysis of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

