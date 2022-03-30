Robotic surgery market Forecasts Report 2027 Top Players are BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical

Emergen Research Logo

Surgical Robotics Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic surgery market report studies the with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Robotic surgery market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Global Robotic surgery market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

Key Highlights From The Report :

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Hearing Aids Market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

Key participants include DuPont Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

