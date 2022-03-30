Enterprise Asset Leasing Market to Reach US$ 1,751.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR Status (13.45%)

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Enterprise Asset Leasing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global enterprise asset leasing market reached a value of US$ 824.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,751.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.45% during 2022-2027. Enterprise asset leasing stands for an agreement between several parties granting the rights to use capital goods and other organizational assets against periodic payments. It involves renting commercial equipment, real estate, information technology (IT) hardware and software for professional applications. Enterprise asset leasing is available for short-term and long-term durations, and it offers numerous benefits, including high profitability, taxation gains, enhanced production capacity, security, inflation resistance, etc. It allows the organizations to acquire movable machinery with minimal capital and maintenance requirements. As a result, enterprise asset leasing finds several applications across various industries, such as IT, telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, construction, etc.

Global Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Trends:

The elevating levels of industrialization across the globe are primarily driving the enterprise asset leasing market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of enterprise asset leasing services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for acquiring IT equipment is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, shifting consumer preferences towards novel and advanced commercial equipment to conduct business operations are further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the launch of 360-degree asset leasing and rental services for fixed and mobile assets is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the wide availability of asset leasing services at economic interest rates and the implementation of favorable government policies will continue to propel the market over the forecasted period.

Global Enterprise Asset Leasing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• BNP Paribas

• Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd

• General Electric Company

• ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited)

• Mexarrend S.A.P.I. de C.V

• Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc

• National Westminster Bank plc

• ORIX Corporation

• Societe Generale

• White Oak Financial LLC.

Breakup by Asset Type:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Real Estate

• IT Equipment

• Machinery and Industrial Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Leasing Type:

• Operating Lease

• Financial Lease

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Sector

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

