The Worldwide Solar Street Lighting Industry is Expected to Reach $13.89 Billion by 2027 - Emergen Research

Solar Street Lighting Market Trends – The rise in the Smart Solar Street Lighting popularity.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.

Factors influencing the growth of the Solar LED Street Lighting market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Solar LED Street Lighting market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Solar LED Street Lighting industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Solar LED Street Lighting industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

• Due to certain government influence, such as feed-in tariff and net metering, the grid-connected system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

• Due to the advantages, such as less maintenance, uniform mounting, long service life, ecofriendly, and no RF interference, the light pole segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.4%.

The Solar LED Street Lighting research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon's Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Grid Connected

o Standalone

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Solar Cell

o Light Pole

o LED lamps

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Solar LED Street Lighting market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

