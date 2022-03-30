Animal Genetics Market Forecasts Report 2027 Top Players are EnvigoCorporation, Topig Norsvin, URUS , Neogen Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Animal Genetics Market Size – USD 6.44 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Genetics Market report studies the with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Animal Genetics Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. With the help of genetic modification practices which are quite progressive over the recent past, the production of animals with changed breeds has become high, hence attracting investments from all the major consumers on a global scale. Placental mammal farmers area unit achieving high milk-and meat-production by leveraging animal genetic technology.

North America is projected to retain its dominance at intervals throughout the worldwide animal genetic science market across the forecast amount, on account of the high demand for beef and poultry food product. High technological competencies of players in operation throughout this region attracts varied license agreements from different key players to understand a reciprocal advantage at intervals the animal genetic science market, that may be a vital revenue stream for the regional market.

Key Highlights From The Report :

Within the genetic materials segment, embryos are of utmost importance for the modification of live animals. This can be attributed to the fact that they have relatively high efficiency over semen. Several livestock farmers have also noted an increase within the reproduction rate among bovine animals, thereby indirectly influencing their profitability.

There has been prevalence of various macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are boding exponential growth for the Asia Pacific animal genetics market. Macroeconomic factors like conurbation and high population density are perpetually pressurizing food producers to fulfill nutritional demand by increasing the assembly rate of livestock animals.

On the opposite hand, the animal healthcare ecosystem has been on a progressive improvement track, which is unfolding opportunities for players within the animal genetics market to develop effective animal testing procedures.

In 2018, to associate degree animal genetic and make a speciality of genetic evaluations and knowledge management for cattle-breeding organizations, Neogen acquired Livestock Genetic Services, a animal genetics company.

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Hearing Aids Market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

Key participants include DuPont Genus Plc; Envigo Corporation, Topigs Norsvin, CRV Holding B.V, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corporation, Zoetis, Inc, URUS and Animal Genetics, Inc. among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Animal Genetics Market on the basis of live animals, genetic materials and services:

Live Animals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

·

Porcine

ovinePoultry

Canine

Others

Genetic Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

·

Embryo

Semen

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

·

Genetic Trait Testing

Genetic Disease Testing

DNA Type Testing

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in the report :

Which are the five top players of the Animal Genetics Market ?

How will the Animal Genetics Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Animal Genetics Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Animal Genetics Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Animal Genetics Market throughout the forecast period?

