Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

The global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.6% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry entails useful insights into the estimated Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.

Surge in incidents of ransomware attacks on healthcare IoT devices and rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

IoT devices are providing patients more freedom and ensuing enhanced compliance by simplifying monitoring and treatment. These devices provide analysis and continuous monitoring of medical data that would not be possible without technology. They also offer healthcare providers instant access to up-to-date information so they can provide better care. Emergence of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to deploy connected devices and track and isolate a substantially large number of COVID-19 patients. These devices enable provision of remote services and can reduce burden on healthcare providers.

Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased incidence of cyberattacks. Hospitals are increasingly deploying smart devices and new smart beds monitor up to 35 data points including oxygen, blood, and pressure sensors. Compromised data from electronic health records are sold on dark web for USD 1,000 per record, and hospitals spend an average USD 430 per record to mitigate medical identity theft.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand from the US. Sales of wearable devices is substantially high in the US, and has increased substantially during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising trend of personalized medicine and increasing popularity of wearable devices is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the North America healthcare IoT security market going ahead.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Corporation, Inside Secure SA, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC., and Symantec Corporation.

A novel research report on global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Other IoT devices include implantable devices such as smart insulin infusion pumps, pacemakers, and defibrillators. Hospitals also use security cameras and smart pens to communicate patient’s data to and from electronic health records systems, which are subjected to external threats. Increasing need to ensure robust security of data and information is a major factor driving deployment of more advanced solutions and contributing to market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IoT Security market on the basis of component, security type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Encryption

Analytics

Unified Threat Management

Identity And Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

Services

Risk Assessment Services

Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

Design & Integration Services

Others

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Others Security

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Overview:

The global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

