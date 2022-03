Germany Data for Surgeries Market Overview and Industry Growth Forecast, 2023

Allied Analytics

Surgeries for hip implants, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), and ENT surgeries conducted in Germany.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œGermany Data for Surgeries: Procedure Data and Forecast, 2016-2023" The number of hip implants, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), and ENT surgeries in Germany were valued at 4,246.6 thousand procedures in 2016 and is projected to reach 4,858.4 thousand procedures by 2023.

Growth in number of hospitals, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products, and increase in number of surgeries due to rise in geriatric population & prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors that drive the growth of surgical procedures performed in Germany.

This study includes volume of surgeries for hip implants, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), and ENT surgeries conducted in Germany. In addition, the report includes other relevant details for the aforementioned surgeries such as postoperative stay, infection rates, wound healing, and hygiene requirements during postoperative wound healing.

โ€ข GERMANY DATA FOR SURGERIES

o Hip implants

๏‚ง Postoperative stay

๏‚ง Infection rate

๏‚ง Wound healing

๏‚ง Hygiene requirements and issues

o Major peritoneal surgeries

๏‚ง Postoperative stay

๏‚ง Infection rate

๏‚ง Wound healing

๏‚ง Hygiene requirements and issues

o Thoracic surgeries

๏‚ง Postoperative stay

๏‚ง Infection rate

๏‚ง Wound healing

๏‚ง Hygiene requirements and issues

o CNS surgery

๏‚ง Postoperative stay

๏‚ง Infection rate

๏‚ง Wound healing

๏‚ง Hygiene requirements and issues

o ENT Surgeries

๏‚ง Postoperative stay

๏‚ง Infection rate

๏‚ง Wound healing

๏‚ง Hygiene requirements and issues

