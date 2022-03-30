Load Balancing Software Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Load balancing software solution distributes load of work among various servers through software-defined networks and virtual network resources.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The load balancing software augments load balancing capability and provides high availability with scalable work force distribution. Through various deployment modes such as cloud and on-premise deployment, various industry players including IBM Corporation, KEMP Technologies, Inc., Google Inc., and others are offering efficient load balancing software in the global market.

The global load balancing software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to rise in ICT spending by governments in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, rise in concerns over data loss, recovery, and server load management give rise to the load balancing software industry among several user groups such as large and small and medium enterprises. However, security concerns over cloud load balancing is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global load balancing software market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report segments the load balancing software market based on solution, deployment, and region. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into the software and service. Based on deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., jetNEXUS Solutions Limited., KEMP Technologies, Inc., ZEVENET, NGINX Inc., and Inlab Networks GmbH are also provided in this report. All these market players are involved in various market development strategies such as partnership, product innovation, and business expansion to augment their market reach in the global market.

