In-Dash Navigation System Market to Garner $35.40 Billion in 2030: Allied Market Research

[270 Pages Report] Surge in demand for vehicles with advanced safety and navigation features, technological advancements, advent of new vehicle norms & regulations, and rise in application of navigation services drive the growth of the global in-dash navigation system market. However, manufacturing activities of in-dash navigation systems were hampered due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and supply-chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-dash navigation system market generated $12.15 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $35.40 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

In-Dash Navigation Systems Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $12.15 Billion Market Size in 2030 $ 35.40 Billion CAGR 11.6% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, Screen Size, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for vehicles with advanced safety and navigation features Introduction of new vehicle norms and government regulations Surge in sales channels of navigation services Opportunities Increase in adoption of connected car devices Technological advancements Restrains High cost associated with in-dash navigation Concerns associated with data privacy and protection

Covid-19 scenario:

Manufacturing activities of in-dash navigation systems were hampered due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and supply-chain disruptions.

were hampered due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and supply-chain disruptions. Moreover, the global microchip shortage led to major production delays and limited vehicle inventory. The forced automakers to prioritize components required for producing high-demand vehicles while adjusting the availability of some features such as navigation systems.

However, the demand is expected to recover steadily as manufacturing activities in the automotive industry get back on track post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-dash navigation system market on the basis of technology, component, vehicle type, screen size, sales channel, and region.

Based on technology, the 2D maps segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 3D maps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share of the global in-dash navigation system market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Europe is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TomTom International BV.

