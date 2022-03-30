Ready Meals Market is Generating Revenue of $408.0 Billion by 2031 | ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., Nestle SA

Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Meals Market by Type (Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, and Prepared Salads), End User (Residential and Food Services), and Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailing (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Discounters, Convenience Stores, and Others) and Online Retailing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031." As per the report, the global ready meals industry was accounted for $138.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $408.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market. However, rise in health awareness and negative perception pertaining to health effects of these products hampered the market growth. On the contrary, rise in preference by the working population and students would open new opportunities in the future.

By type, the frozen pizza segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global ready meals market, owing to rise in disposable income, urbanization, and demand for western-style diets. However, the chilled pizza segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for plant-based and gluten-free choices.

By end user, the food service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for commercial areas such as café, restaurant for socializing, and change in pattern of food consumption. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global ready meals market, as it offers the convenience in their desk bound jobs and busy lifestyle.

By region, the global ready meals market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to consumer shift in lifestyle, growing penchant toward fresh and natural food, and dynamic working demographics in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for fresh and plant-based meals.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for ready meals increased significantly. The implementation of lockdown and longer shelf life of ready to eat foods increased their popularity. However, the supply chain was disrupted during the initial quarter of 2020. Moreover, manufacturers have developed new strategies to revive from current market situation.

The prominent players have adopted product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Bakkavor Foods Ltd., ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., JH Heinz Company Ltd., Nestle SA, Fleury Michon, Unilever Group, Northern Food Ltd., Kerry Foods Ltd., and Premier Foods Group Ltd.

Other players not profiled in the report include Oetker-Gruppe, Frosta AG, Campbell Soup Co, Bofrost Dienstleistungs GmbH & Co KG, Iglo Bird's Eye Frozen Foods, Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co KG, Hilcona AG, Gartenfrisch Jung GmbH, Bonduelle Groupe SA, and General Mills Inc.