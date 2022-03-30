3D Mapping and Modeling Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Forecast

3D Mapping and Modeling Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 3D mapping and modeling market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global 3D mapping and modeling market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027. 3D mapping and modeling is the process of creating a view and model of objects by using advanced technologies and related machine vision. 3D mapping helps in creating a highly realistic virtual representation of the objects and areas in the real world with laser scanning and photogrammetry. It enhances the accuracy of mapping objects, thereby reducing inconsistencies. On the other hand, 3D modeling creates a mathematical representation of a 3D object with the help of several methods like non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling, patches, primitive modeling, and polygonal modeling. 3D mapping and modeling find an array of applications in the entertainment, construction, automobile, defense, and healthcare industries.

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends:

3D modeling and mapping have gained immense traction in recent years due to the adoption of the latest technologies in different verticals. The growing demand for 3D-enabling devices like cameras, scanners, and global position system (GPS) satellite components has created a huge potential for the market. In addition to this, online web service providers, like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc., are incorporating 3D map applications on their platforms, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the integration of robots that utilize 3D mapping and modeling technology in the healthcare sector. For instance, an India-based robotics company, The Milagrow Humanoid ELF, introduced iMap9, which is a self-navigating robot that can clean and sanitize floors without any human intervention. Apart from this, Tesla Inc., an American electric vehicle company, has introduced driverless car modules that incorporate mapping and modeling solutions.

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Bentley Systems Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Vricon

• Airbus SAS

• Trimble Inc.

• Intermap Technologies Inc.

• Esri Global, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• CyberCity 3D, Inc.

• Topcon Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Flight Evolved

• MAXON Computer Inc.

• Onionlab

• Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

• Adobe Systems Pty Ltd.

• Pix4D SA

• Pixologic Inc.

Market Breakup by Component:

• 3D Mapping

• 3D Modeling

Market Breakup by Application:

• Projection-Mapping

• Texture Mapping

• Maps and Navigation

• Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Construction Industry

• Transportation Industry

• Automobile Industry

• Entertainment Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Others Industries

Market Breakup by Region:

• Latin America

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa.

