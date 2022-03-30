miDiagnostics welcomes Nicolas De Clercq as its new Chief Financial Officer

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- miDiagnostics, a fast-growing POC diagnostics company backed by Belgian Family Offices, announces today that Nicolas De Clercq, a seasoned financial executive, will join its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer on 1 June 2022.

Nicolas De Clercq brings over 25 years of business experience, joining miDiagnostics from Kinepolis Group, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2012. In recent years, Kinepolis has shown an impressive growth. For his contribution to Kinepolis’ success, he was named Trends CFO of the year 2020.

“Nicolas has built an impressive track record of driving results and accelerating growth,” said Katleen Verleysen, CEO of miDiagnostics. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the immediate impact he will have, as we transform miDiagnostics into a commercial organization over the coming months with the upcoming launch of our first product.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join miDiagnostics’ executive team and support Katleen in the company’s commercial development,” said Nicolas De Clercq. “I look forward to the fresh outlook this next step in my career will bring, and the new set of challenges that comes with moving from an established public company in the entertainment industry to an innovative MedTech scale-up. In addition to supporting the upcoming international launch of miDiagnostics’ ultra-fast COVID-19 PCR Test, I will work on attracting the funding needed to expand the company’s IP and product portfolio with additional assays to become a leading and independent diagnostic company.”

“With Nicolas’ appointment, miDiagnostics’ is building a top-notch C-level executive team and Nicolas will be the ideal CFO with all the right qualifications,” said Urbain Vandeurzen, Chairman of the Board at miDiagnostics. “I’m very proud of the highly skilled and complementary leadership team we are bringing together around miDx compelling mission. As Chairman of the Board, I am confident in their ability to bring a suite of highly innovative decentralised diagnostic solutions to the market.”

About miDiagnostics

miDiagnostics is using silicon chip technology which will bring miniaturized, rapid, easy-to-use, lab-quality tests direct to the patient and clinician. Combining a nanofluidic processor on a chip and a compact reader, miDiagnostics can measure virtually any biomarker from a minimally invasive sample such as drops of fingerstick blood or swabs. The Company is developing an extensive portfolio of tests for screening, diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of health conditions, including infectious diseases. Spun out of the world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, imec, and a research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, the leading US research and medical centre, miDiagnostics’ goal is to enable fast, comprehensive and cost-effective health analysis, regardless of location. Based in Leuven, Belgium, miDiagnostics is a privately held company created in 2015. Follow miDiagnostics on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and on midiagnostics.com

