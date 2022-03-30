Automotive Suspension Systems Market To Scale Up To $70 Billion By 2026 With The Increasing Demand Of Motor Vehicles

Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for motor vehicles is expected to drive the automotive suspension systems market growth during the forecast period. Automotive suspension systems are integrated with vehicles to maximize the friction between tries and the road and ensure steering stability, good handling and damage protection. According to statistics from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced in from January to September 2021 increased to 57.2 million units from 52.1 million units in 2020, during the same period. According to the automotive suspension systems market analysis, the increasing demand of vehicles around the world is expected to drive the automotive suspension systems market.

The global automotive suspension systems market size is expected to grow from $56.87 billion in 2021 to $59.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.05%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive suspension systems market share is expected to reach $69.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.21%.

Read more on the Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-suspension-systems-global-market-report

The new technological developments is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive suspension systems market. The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on integrating smarter and safer suspension systems into vehicles for better experience in different terrains and conditions. For instance, in November 2021, American automotive components company, Tenneco introduced a new electronic suspension technology (CVSAe) on the ZEEKR 001 premium electric shooting brake in China, which would provide better ride comfort and more dynamic vehicle handling than conventional suspension systems. Furthermore, in 2020, Germany based suspension company, Bilstein introduced the E2 suspension system, which uses a continuous control algorithm and multiple vehicle sensors to determine vehicle speed, throttle pedal position, brake torque, steering angle, and ride height.

Major players covered in the global automotive suspension systems industry are Continental AG., ZF Friedrichshafen, Tenneco, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Mando Corp., BWI Group, KYB, Hitachi Automotive Systems, TRW Automotive Holdings Inc., LORD Corporation, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Multimatic and SANLUIS Rassini.

Asia- Pacific was the largest region in the automotive suspension systems market in 2021. The regions covered in the global automotive suspension system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global automotive suspension systems market research report is segmented by type into passive suspensions systems, semi-active suspensions systems, active suspensions systems, by component into coil spring, leaf spring, air spring, shock absorbers, others, by application into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles.

Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Passive Suspensions Systems, Semi-Active Suspensions Systems, Active Suspensions Systems), By Component (Coil Spring, Leaf Spring, Air Spring, Shock Absorbers, Other Components), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive suspension systems market overview, forecast automotive suspension systems market size and growth for the whole market, automotive suspension systems market segments, geographies, automotive suspension systems market trends, automotive suspension systems market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5721&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Wheel Market Report 2022 – By Material (Steel, Alloy, Carbon Fiber), By Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Priced, Luxury-Priced), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Rim Size (13"-15", 16"-18", 19"-21", Above 21"), By End-Use (OE, Aftermarket) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, And Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike & Scooter), By Service Providers (Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other Product Types), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), By Application (Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable, Car Speaker Wire, Fusible Link Wire) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC