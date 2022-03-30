Microscope Software Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 568.51 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Accelerated technological progress in microscopy techniques

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microscope Software Market is expected to be valued at USD 1,490.0 Million by 2028 from USD 568.51 Million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.8% through the forecast period. The growing investment in the field of medical technology, the rising usage of microscopy in varied applications, and the advent of technically advanced software solutions are contributing to the market growth. The software helps generate 3D data of the sample and enables the researchers to gather vital information in real-time. This is further projected to drive market growth.

Advances in biomedical and pharmaceutical research have led to the generation of enormous biological data that are bolstering the demand for robust software solutions and advanced microscopy, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the surging emphasis on R&D across various industrial verticals such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and the increasing incorporation of microscopes in industries such as polymers are further predicted to propel the industry’s growth in the timeframe.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals, the high costs of the microscopes and software subscriptions, and the availability of numerous open-source software are projected to bolster the market growth over the estimated timeframe.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Microscope Software market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Carl Zeiss AG, Arivis AG, Nikon Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Scientific Volume Imaging B.V., Oxford Instruments Plc., Object Research Systems, Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, and JEOL Ltd., among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Microscope Software market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Microscope Software market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Microscope Software market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Global Microscope Software market segmentation:

Microscope Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Electron Microscope

Optical Microscope

Raman Microscope

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Neuroscience Research

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

