Cell Sorting Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

High demand for cell sorting in stem cell research and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are driving growth of the cell sorting market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Cell sorting is a process of taking cells from an organism and separating them according to their type. These cells are labelled and tagged. Cell sorting market revenue is growing due to increase in research and development activities in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in diagnostic procedures and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are factors also contributing to growth of the global cell sorting market.

High prevalence of cancer is an issue of concern for governments across the globe. Rising prevalence of breast, lung, liver, and colorectal cancers is expected to drive demand for cell sorting in cancer research and in turn boost market growth in the near future. Geriatric population is also increasing rapidly worldwide, which in turn is creating a large cancer patient pool. Rise in government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities, increasing focus on research activities, and growth in funding by public and private entities are projected to drive growth of the cell sorting market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding cell sorters and high cost of cell sorting equipment and instruments are factors expected to hamper growth of the market in the near future.

The COVID-19 Impact:

Demand for cell sorting increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research is being conducted to utilize cell sorting for development of vaccines for coronavirus. Public and private companies are investing in research and development of cell sorting to meet the rising demand for advanced therapies for new and complicated diseases and viruses.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Union Biometrica, Inc.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Cell Sorting market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cell Sorters

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

Jet-in-air Cell Sorting

Cuvette-based Cell Sorting

MEMS - Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinical

Research

Stem Cell Research

Immunology & Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Medical Schools & Academic Institutions

Research Institutions

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Cell Sorting market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

