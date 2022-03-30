Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Rising volume of complex data and reduction in hardware costs is projected to drive growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 61.59 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market revenue growth is driven by increasing efficiency in drug discovery and advancement in precision medicine, which is resulting in rising demand and application of these solutions globally. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing global elderly population is expected to continue to support the growth of the market.

Application of artificial intelligence in clinical procedures to check patient’s vital signs, ask required questions, and give prescriptions to patients are accelerating its adoption in technologically advanced region. The technology is also used to give reminders and alert healthcare workers during medical procedures. The advancement in deep learning technology is also propelling the growth for artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Rising prevalence of complex diseases and need for novel surgery is also driving increasing deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in healthcare sector. However, hesitance among healthcare professionals to adopt artificial intelligence due to some perceived limitations currently is expected to negatively impact growth of the market to a certain extent.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 outbreak has affected the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market positively. AI is playing a crucial role in dealing with the pandemic. The application of artificial intelligence in healthcare has exploded as several biopharmaceuticals and government companies are deploying the technology to study the virus and develop an effective vaccine. It is also helping in managing the information through personalized learning and information.

For more information about Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market ask for PDF sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3740

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3740

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Google Inc., and Medtronic plc, among others.

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Browse the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platform

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Others

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Healthcare Payers

Others

Important Coverage in the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3740

Finally, all aspects of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/laboratory-information-management-systems-lims-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-019-6-million-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/anxiety-disorder-and-depression-treatment-market-size-to-reach-usd-19-81-billion-by-2028/

AR/VR in Healthcare Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ar-vr-in-healthcare-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-6-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market-size-to-reach-usd-55-73-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Bioactive Wound Care Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/bioactive-wound-care-market-to-reach-usd-14-588-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.