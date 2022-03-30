Orthopedic Physician and Osteoporosis Expert Dr. John V. Foley to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature orthopedic physician and osteoporosis expert Dr. John V. Foley in two exclusive one-on-one interviews with host Jim Masters on March 31st at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on April 14th at 3pm EDT.

Osteoporosis means bones become more fragile due to structural bone loss from aging. Bones become porous so they don't have the structural integrity they once had.

According to board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic physician Dr. John V. Foley, osteoporosis is a nationwide epidemic, and the problem is only getting worse.

One half of the women in the US will experience a fragility fracture at some point in their life, and the risk factors for men aren’t much better. As the baby boomer generation continues to age, Dr. Foley expects we will see more and more fractures.

“In my 30 years doing orthopedics, it's still a whisper and not a scream,” says Dr. Foley. “I see billions of dollars being spent treating fractures instead of preventing them unless we have a national wake up call.”

While osteoporosis is a natural process, numerous lifestyle and genetic risk factors contribute to placing a very high percentage of the population at risk. There are number of social risk factors: smoking, alcohol, excessive alcohol drinking, sedentary lifestyle choices. When combined, these risk factors put a very large percentage of our population at risk for one of these fragility fractures.

One of the main problems for preventing osteoporosis, says Dr. Foley, is that osteoporosis is a silent disease: you do not know you have it until you fracture a bone.

“Unless you kind of stir the pot with your doctor, you won't know you're at risk,” says Dr. Foley, “but there are ways to diagnose your bone health.”

“There is a low dose radiologic study called a DEXA scan that assesses your bone health and the structural integrity of the bone,” says Dr. Foley. “We look at vitamin D level, calcium level, and other causes of osteoporosis other than just aging, like alcohol consumption and tobacco use, and we add that to our radiologic study, so we have a package of information to make our decisions. We can calculate through a national database someone's potential fracture risk over a 10 year period.”

“We start very simply with lifestyle changes like not smoking, not drinking to excess, resistive bone weight bearing exercises to maintain current bone health. We also worry about fall risk, and we talk a lot about fall prevention.”

