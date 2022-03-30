Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Emerging Growth, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Reduced preference for opioids to manage pain & Rising use of ambulatory surgical centers are some driving ultrasound guided regional anesthesia market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Mn at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest and updated research report on the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Hospitals Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Hospitals segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to availability of advanced equipment and technologies, digitalization in healthcare industry, rising trend of day-care surgery centers and increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period due to increasing number of patients suffering from orthopedic and diabetes, rising number of ambulatory surgical centers, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure. In addition, ongoing research and developments activities to develop advanced ultrasound devices and favorable government policies are some other factors expected to contribute to market growth in the region.

Linear Probe Segment Revenue to Expand at a Rapid CAGR:

Linear probe segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. A linear probe creates high-resolution views of structures near the body surface using high-frequency ultrasound. As a result, the linear probe is regarded as excellent probe in vascular imaging and procedures.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Market Segmentation:

Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block

Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas and Medovate partnered to promote best practices in regional anesthesia. The partnership will promote the use of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia by using SAFIRA.

It is a Class II medical device that will make regional anesthesia a one-person procedure. It puts control of the injection in the hands of the anesthetist, freeing up the assistant to perform other tasks.

The supraclavicular block is a technique used to anesthetize shoulder or arm before surgery. This technique is witnessing increased demand as it is safe and effective.

Rise in automotive accidents affecting shoulder or arms will propel the usage of supraclavicular block in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market.

Radical Highlights of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

