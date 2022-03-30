Digital Oil-Field Market Worth USD 29370 Million by 2022-2028 | Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Shares, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Analysis

Schlumberger / Sensia, Weatherford International Ltd., Apergy, Halliburton, Baker Hughes

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Oil-Field Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Digital Oil-Field market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Digital Oil-Field market size will reach USD 29370 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Digital Oil-Field Market Are:

Schlumberger / Sensia

Weatherford International Ltd.

Apergy

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Emerson

Siemens AG

Huawei

Honeywell International Inc.

Istore

Petex

Petrolink

Rockwell Automation

Infosys Limited

Market segment by Type, covers

Reservoir,Production and Operations Technology

Simulation and Telemetry Technology

Control Room and Analytics

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Fleet Management

Field Productivity

Production Asset Optimization

Predictive Maintenance

Biometric Monitoring

Others

Digital Oil-Field market reports offers key study on the market position of the Digital Oil-Field manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

