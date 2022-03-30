Advanced Prosthetics & Exoskeletons Market Size to Reach USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 | Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of accidents globally, increasing prevalence of diabetes and other diseases are significant factors driving market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons industry. The Global Advanced Prosthetics And Exoskeletons Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Advanced prostheses are designed to appear as life-like as possible, and rapidly evolving and advancing technologies in this field are further driving adoption of these solutions in the healthcare industry. Advanced prosthetics are available in different designs, but most have similar parts and components. Some parts are sockets, suspension mechanism, shafts, foot, hand or hook, and others designed for cosmetic enhancement purposes.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

An exoskeleton is an external frame worn to support the body and assists a wearer in overcoming mobility limitations causative of injury or amputation, or to enhance biological capacities. Robotic exoskeletons have emerged as a rehabilitation tool that can improve mobility-related challenges resulting from spinal cord injury. Different types of exoskeletons are currently commercially available for SCI rehabilitation for a varying type of injuries and handicaps.

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is highly fragmented, with major, medium, and new entrants accounting for significant market share.

Further key findings in the report

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired DJO Global Inc. Colfax Corporation is an American corporation manufacturing welding, air and gas handling equipment, and medical devices.

Stationary prosthetics and exoskeletons are fixed; a patient cannot remove them as per convenience, while mobility prosthetics are easily removable and reattached.

Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Lower Limb

Upper Limb

Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Stationary

Mobile

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

