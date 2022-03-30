Asset-backed NFT Platform ‘OpenDeFi’ ($ORO) to merge with collaborative wealth creation platform ‘UniFarm’ ($UFARM)

OpenDeFi will be absorbed into UniFarm to create a single ecosystem offering services like staking, lending, AMM, along with NFT, Metaverse all in one place.

With the merger, the utility token for both companies will also merge into one with $UFARM being the sole utility token and $ORO holders can claim $UFARM token at https://uni.farm/ou-merger” — Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm