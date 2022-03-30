Ankr, Celer, and NodeReal Launch BAS Testnet, a BNB Chain Sidechain Framework

BSC Application Sidechain (BAS) Testnet is a framework for creating sidechains in the BNB Chain ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., BNB Chain, a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain, today announced that Ankr, Celer, and NodeReal have launched the first BSC Application Sidechain (BAS) testnet. BAS has been launched by BNB Chain's infrastructure partners Ankr, Celer, and NodeReal in line with the BNB Chain's 2022 roadmap.

BAS is a next-gen developer infrastructure that enables developers to build large-scale BSC-based applications with increased throughput and significantly reduced or even zero transaction fees. BAS is an infrastructure that enables developers and node operators to create and operate their own blockchain as an internal value system for a large number of users while remaining connected to BNB Chain. It is accomplished through the use of a distinct consensus engine and modern execution environment that developers or the community can specify. It is the first BAS chain with the staking ui, rpc endpoint, explorer, and faucet.

BAS will be implemented in a variety of ways, including PoS sidechains and ZKRollups. BAS Frameworks and Testnet's initial implementations are based on PoS networks. BAS's first version is optimized for GameFi. Users can expect lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low transaction fees, which can be as low as zero based on the BASs own tokenomics. Additionally, developers can create their own BAS with customized specifications and validator sets. The testnet is now available to dApp developers. BAS/BSC built-in bridging will be available in mid-April.

Ankr, Celer and NodeReal have already launched the first BAS testnet. As a result, dapps can begin development with any of them.

Node operators do not need to worry about maintenance work if they use services provided by BNB Chain partners NodeReal, Celer, and Ankr. They will also be responsible for all future upgrades and 24x7 SLA support.

“Any developer will be able to deploy their own BAS, complete with their own specifications and validator set. Depending on the BAS deployer, this validator set may require fewer validators than BNB Chain. These validators can be run by application owners or any other community stakeholders, providing BAS with increased flexibility and decentralization. BAS is typically used in the same way as the Ronin chain is for the Axie Infinity,” said Samy Karim, Ecosystem Coordinator at BNB Chain.

To mitigate the sidechain's potential risks, a new protocol (with built-in asset types and cross-chain functionality) should be introduced to ensure seamless liquidity between the BAS and BNB Chains. If BAS developers want to add more functionality to their sidechain, they should implement it themselves or contribute it to the BAS official template so that other developers can use it in the future.

“Scalability for L1s is going to be determined by subnet infrastructures. This is currently taking shape across the space, with BNB Chain, Ankr, Celer, and NodeReal demonstrating clear market leadership in their anticipation of this,” said Greg Gopman, CMO at Ankr.

“NodeReal is thrilled to team up with Ankr and Celer to implement and deploy the first BAS. Through this collaboration and opening our one-stop infrastructure services to the massive ecosystem, we believe the scalability of BNB Chain will be significantly enhanced. Looking forward to the high-speed multi-chain era” said Henry, CEO at NodeReal

“Celer is delighted to play a key role in enabling seamless and composable bridging and interoperability between the burgeoning BAS application ecosystem and the BNB chain infrastructure with Ankr and NodeReal in supporting the next generation of games and applications,” said Dr. Mo Dong, Cofounder at Celer

GameFi and other blockchain-based applications show no signs of slowing down and will continue to dominate the world. However, we will be unable to accomplish this without a secure, scalable, and interoperable infrastructure. BAS was born on the cusp of this revolution to better serve our developers and node operators in their efforts to create more high-quality and disruptive blockchain games. The potential for this fledgling industry is limitless, and the emphasis will be on continued development.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem. For more information on BNB Chain visit https://www.bnbchain.world

