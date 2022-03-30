ChickenFast: Unique and Hassle-Free Automated Cloud Mining Platform

/EIN News/ -- KOWLOON, HONG KONG , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creation of new bitcoins is accomplished via the practice of bitcoin mining. An incredibly difficult computational arithmetic problem is solved by powerful mining gear. An average investor or trader can't take on the assignment since it requires a large investment and technical expertise. Many crypto mining sites have sprung up to enable individuals worldwide to benefit from mining, with only a few providing transparency and a significant ROI on one's investment. One such mining platform is ChickenFast .

ChickenFast was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as a cloud-based bitcoin mining company. The fundamental aim of the project is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone on the planet. The blockchain-integrated cloud mining platform increases the reliability and profitability of the mining process. In addition, the unique CHK&I patent technique, which automatically adjusts computer resources to provide superior output, also substantially impacts a large number of users.

The hassle-free platform provides a simpler mining procedure with active services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that investors earn at all times without putting in any effort. Furthermore, the platform makes it possible for investors from all over the globe to make online investments in mining their preferred digital currencies.

ChickenFast guarantees a monthly profit of 12 percent of the initial amount with a guaranteed rate of return. Importantly, the highlighted earnings are not affected by the current BTC market price variations.

Deposit and withdrawal options include Visa, MasterCard, bank wire transfer, and Bitcoin. It's no secret that ChickenFast is firmly committed to using renewable resources; hence, the mining process includes the use of green energy. In addition, payments are made every day in Bitcoin, so there's no risk or delay in withdrawals.

ChickenFast has several unique features, like its support for sustainable energy, daily BTC payments, no hidden or commission fees, and the ability to connect miners from all over the globe using AI and Blockchain technology.

There's no need to waste time learning about algorithms, miner types, and the best currencies to mine while using this method's straightforward technique. All that is required is to choose the most satisfactory option that suits one's needs with the appropriate rate of return, and ChickenFast does everything else.

Website: www.chickenfast.com

Email: support@chickenfast.com





Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.Media Contact -

MINING INTELLIGENCE LIMITED (CHICKENFAST)

Location - KOWLOON, HONG KONG

CR No.: 2891086

Live chat & Call back Service

support@chickenfast.com

+19095708694





