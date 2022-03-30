Ceramic Capacitors Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities By 2029

Ceramic Capacitors Market

Increase in demand for ceramic capacitor from the electronics industry is a key factor driving the growth of the global ceramic capacitors market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in application of ceramic capacitors due to its better frequency characteristics, higher reliability, and superior withstanding voltage boosts the growth of the global ceramic capacitors market. In addition, with increase in acceptance of EVs and autonomous vehicle technology, government has implemented stringent regulations for the deployment of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS), which, in turn, fuels the demand for ceramic capacitors in the automotive sector. Moreover, surge in influence of smart automotive production technologies is a major factor augmenting the ceramic capacitor demand in the automotive industry. In addition, technical developments in the automotive industry are positively impacting the ceramic capacitors market. In the automobile industry, most manufacturers are increasing their investment. Ceramics, however, has certain pitfalls that are considered as a threat to market growth, including the chances of damage and cracks. Thus, ceramic capacitors must be treated cautiously and may serve as a hindrance to the development of the global market. Moreover, it exhibits a short service life, which poses a challenge to the growth of the global market.

Increase in demand for ceramic capacitor from the electronics industry is a key factor driving the growth of the global ceramic capacitor industry. This is attributed to the ever-growing requirement for upgraded gadgets. Smartphones and tablets are the major consumers of ceramic capacitors, as they can effectively handle complex and sophisticated functions. In addition, the introduction of multi-layered ceramic capacitors and miniaturization of electronic devices is one of the trends driving the growth of the ceramic capacitors industry. The influence of ceramic capacitors has been such that new technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), 5G network, and electric vehicles (EVs) are heavily dependent on the availability of ceramic capacitors. This has enforced the manufacturers to coordinate product line and manufacturing capacities to meet the technological requirements.

Companies covered in the ceramic capacitors market report are Darfon Electronics, Nippon Chemi-con., Murata Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-mechanic, Walsin Technology, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and Kyocera Corporation

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The rapid expansion of COVID-19 worldwide has had a negative effect on the ceramic capacitors industry with temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, resulting in major production slowdown. The pandemic has led to environment instability, which has enforced many supply chain members to move out their manufacturing facilities from China, thus reducing their over-reliance on the country. In addition, the ceramic capacitors industry is likely to get directly impacted for the next one or two years if transportation sector declines, as it is one of the key consumers of ceramic capacitors. Lockdown imposed by the governments in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak has affected not only manufacturing but also consumer demand for ceramic capacitors.

Key segments covered

By Product

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC)

Ceramic Disc Capacitor

Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor

Ceramic Power Capacitors

Others

By Application

Automotive

Communications Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Others

