Secure Web Gateway Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

This study identifies the growing digitalization as one of the prime reasons driving the secure web gateway market growth during the next few years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in the number of sophisticated cyber-attacks and the increase in the need for end-to-end holistic security products are the major factors that drive the secure web gateway market growth.

However, the availability of simpler and alternate products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based security technologies and the high need for protection from web-based threats among industries are the key opportunistic factors of the global secure web gateway market.

Internet browsers are the least secure and most convenient medium for transferring malware. Internet browsers also boost the increase in browser-based attacks. Cybercriminals are constantly carrying out innovative attacks such as spear phishing and bogus. These cyber-attacks from money-saver websites exploit employees, owing to inadequate IT.

The most important characteristic to be considered for a secure web gateway solution is security. Real-time detection that goes beyond file signatures is an important differentiating factor. Vendors can appeal to a cloud infrastructure that constantly analyzes traffic from different geographical areas through sensors.

They can also offer better protection against a new and unknown form of malware by immediately updating URL databases and virus definition databases for all customers in real-time.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The working of many security teams is likely to be reduce owing to the COVID-19 pandemic thereby making detection of malicious activities difficult and responding to these activities even more complicated. Revising patches on systems also act as a challenge if security teams are not operational.

• Organizations must take hands-on steps by advising their staff and customers to be more attentive and cautious, especially while opening links, emails, or documents related to the subject COVID-19.

• Organizations must safeguard their detection and alerting capabilities, while keeping an eye on the impact of having many remote workers.

Secure web technology provides protection against threats arising from internet browsing. By using secure web technology, a network is secure as every page viewed is analyzed before being displayed. Application control is a growing requirement as the organization tries to decrease costs and enhance the performance of business applications.

Reporting features for web usage, based on IP level, time frame, user/user group, malware detected, URL categories accessed, are anticipated to offer a comprehensive view on user activity and to quickly identify problems and take measures to mitigate them.

Major players analyzed include Blue Coat Systems., Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Inc.,

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global secure web gateway industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the secure web gateway market share.

• The current secure web gateway market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the secure web gateway market.

• The report provides a detailed secure web gateway market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

