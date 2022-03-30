Diagnosing Alopecia, One Step Closer to Easing the Emotional Pain
NEW Hair Loss Diagnostic Tests Set Precedent on Identifying Cause and Treatments for AlopeciaNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the fall out continues on the “slap heard around the world,” there is one thing anyone with hair loss, or anyone who loves someone with hair loss, can agree upon…hair loss is no joke and it hurts. It’s an emotionally charged journey to navigate. It can leave one feeling hopeless, angry, defenseless and deliver a real blow to one’s confidence.
Just as Alopecia has impacted Jada Pinkett Smith, hair loss will touch approximately 60% of women in their lifetime and of those women, 50% will have hair loss due to genetics. For men – the numbers are higher. Men and women will spend incredible amounts of time, money and emotional investment trying to solve their hair loss problems.
Hair loss is complex and hard to diagnose. It’s a journey wrought with misinformation, overwhelming choices and oftentimes not enough answers. Enter Daniel Alain, a biotech and beauty company, that has a game changing suite of first-to-market hair loss tests – each clinically-backed, patented and about to simplify and forever change the course of hair loss diagnosis.
New at-home Hair Loss Tests take away the sting of guessing.
1. Genetic Hair Loss Test (GHLT) identifies if the hair loss is genetic (Androgenetic Alopecia) by testing a DNA via a simple cheek swab sample.
2. Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) identifies if Minoxidil, the only FDA-approved topical hair growth treatment, will work by analyzing hair follicles for adequate levels of SULT1A1 enzyme to convert Minoxidil to its active form. A simple hair pluck test will report if Minoxidil will work to regrow hair.
3. Androgen Sensitivity Test (AST) identifies genetic markers for sensitivity to androgens, thereby providing the likelihood to respond to treatments such as FDA-approved Finasteride for the treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia/Genetic Hair Loss. Finasteride is NOT approved for women, but may be prescribed off label by some physicians.
4. Hair Dx provides a 3-in-1 kit of all Daniel Alain’s diagnostic hair loss tests to identify IF one has genetic hair loss and what the best treatment options may be, based on one’s DNA.
The Minoxidil Response Test is immediately available for purchase from Daniel Alain for $139. The GHLT, AST and HairDx are available for pre-order now and will launch in April 2022. Those interested in purchasing can learn more and sign-up for the waitlist.
“The purpose of these diagnostic tests is to help people get on the right path to treatment as soon as possible,” shares Daniel Alain founder and CEO Daniel Hafid. “If you find out it’s genetic hair loss, then you have clear FDA-approved options to explore. It takes the guesswork out for greater peace of mind and an opportunity to get back to feeling like yourself again.”
Daniel Alain diagnostic tests are processed and reported by Irvine-based DA Labs, a CLIA-certified, HIPAA-compliant lab privately owned by the Daniel Alain, Inc.
About Daniel Alain
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world’s leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. Devoted to meticulous R&D of diagnostic and cosmetic products for treating men's and women’s hair loss, 2022 marks the exciting expansion of groundbreaking diagnostic hair testing, including genetic testing, Minoxidil response, and androgen sensitivity.
