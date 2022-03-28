When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 28, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 29, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fruit Trays Containing Cantaloupe

Company Announcement

Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. is recalling certain packages containing cantaloupe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. These organizations have already been contacted by the company.

The product is packaged in 4 oz, 8 oz, 16 oz and 32 oz (consumer only) as well as 5 lb (foodservice only) clear plastic containers marked Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley. The expiration dates marked on the labels range from 3/21/2022 to 3/26/2022. The product is marketed under the label Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. and/or Carol’s Cuts with the following UPC codes: 886810710052, 886810710250, 886810710076, 886810710120, 886810710014, 886810710069, 886810060560, 886810060591, 886810060546, 886810710403, 886810710410, 886810710793, 886810710502, 886810710762, 886810710724, 886810974263, 886810710809, 886810731002, 886810731019.

The potential for contamination was noted after a routine collection sample and analysis by the FDA resulted in a positive test for Salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

If you have any of the product(s) described above, do not consume it. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (913) 281-5200 between 8 a.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.