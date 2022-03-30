Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, VP of Solatube International Presented with Award During 2022 FGIA Annual Awards Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) recognized the contributions and achievements of its members and congratulated award winners at the Annual Awards Ceremony at the end of the first day of the FGIA Hybrid Annual Conference. The Marketing Distinguished Service Award was presented to Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, VP of Solatube International, by previous recipient Carl Troiano, Owner and President of Trojan Powder Coating.
This award acknowledges a single individual who has exhibited leadership and outstanding service in marketing activities for the Association. Awards were presented by the previous year’s winners, who recognized recipients for their many efforts toward progressing the work of the Association and the industry overall.
“Neall continues to be a strong advocate for not only the Skylight/Sloped Glazing Council, but for FGIA as a whole,” said Troiano. “His input is always professional, rational and well thought-out. He regularly offers constructive comments in areas beyond just sloped glazing, which indicates a genuine desire to do what’s best for our customers and the industry at large.”
Digert’s involvement with FGIA includes his role as Chair of the Skylight/Sloped Glazing Codes and Regulatory Affairs Committee as well as being Second Vice President of the Skylight/Sloped Glazing Council.
For more information about FGIA and its activities, visit FGIAonline.org.
For more information about Solatube International, visit Solatube.com.
Beth McRae
Beth McRae
