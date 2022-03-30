Brandon Taubman Offers Support and Volunteer Efforts to AVDA

Brandon Taubman

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Taubman, a leading data scientist, financial engineer, and c-founder of Stablewood Properties, today shared his support and volunteer participation for AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse), a non-profit based in Houston, Texas. AVDA has served victims of domestic abuse for more than 40 years by offering free, legal representation, advocacy, and counseling to clients; providing intervention and prevention programming to abusers; and through outreach and education to the community.

While AVDA employs nine full time attorneys, licensed trauma counselors and degreed group facilitators, they heavily rely on the volunteers throughout the Houston community to help ensure that clients’ needs are met. Volunteers assist with intake, providing referrals to clients in crisis, working at health fairs and outreach events and assisting with administrative needs. With only three non-direct service staff employed by the agency, having volunteers like Taubman provide resources to AVDA staff year-round keeps overhead and management expenses low so AVDA can focus its resources on client-facing activities.

“Brandon worked with our teams, teaching them how to use software that allows them to extract information about the clients we served and tell a meaningful story about the transformative work AVDA does. Brandon’s commitment with his time, talent and treasure is greatly appreciated!” AVDA CEO Maisha Colter

AVDA firmly believes in “non-violent, non-abusive, mutually respectful, mutually satisfying, and growth promoting relationships”. To this end, its programs provide adult and youth abuse prevention education that foster awareness and assistance for everyone involved. AVDA opens its arms to victims of abuse as well as to perpetrators who seek assistance through the organization’s Battering Intervention and Prevention Program.

Throughout the duration of COVID, AVDA maintained continuous services to all victims seeking services. Volunteers remain a critical part of the organization’s efforts to put an end to domestic violence in a period of our history where instances of domestic violence are higher than ever before, especially in the State of Texas. Domestic Violence crimes continue to be perpetrated behind closed doors and in an ever increasingly isolated society.

About AVDA

AVDA’s mission is to end family violence by advocating for the safety and self-determination of victims, promoting accountability for abusers and fostering a community response to abuse. Since its founding in 1980, AVDA has provided free advocacy, safety planning and legal representation for more than 100,000 survivors and group counseling for 10,000 abusers focused on personal change to end the cycle of abuse.

About Brandon Taubman

Brandon is a data scientist and financial engineer with 15 years of experience within investment banking, sports analytics, and real estate. Prior to joining Stablewood Properties, he charted and led the analytics effort for the Houston Astros where he progressed to Assistant General Manager and oversaw the research and development and scouting departments. Brandon began his career valuing complex credit and equity derivatives for Wall Street firms including Ernst & Young and Barclays Capital. Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.