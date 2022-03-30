Submit Release
Emerald Digital Solutions Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

South Carolina and DC area-based Integrated Marketing Communications firm founded by Veteran Communications Strategist

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Digital Solutions, an Integrated Marketing Communications firm, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Emerald Digital Solutions was founded in 2021 by veteran communications strategist Rasheedah Thomas.

“As a fierce advocate for women in positions of power, I’m thrilled to join this community of women-owned businesses, said Rasheedah Thomas, Founder of Emerald Digital Solutions. “After 20 years of experience in strategic communications, I’ve learned that PR and marketing work hand in glove. I’m excited about offering both to serve the needs of our clients.”

The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Emerald Digital Solutions, please visit www.emeralddigital.com.

Nikki Epps-Baham
Emerald Digital Solutions
nikki@emeralddigital.com
+1 202-854-9447
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

