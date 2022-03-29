KC Groups Rally for Peace

Riders lining up for the Peace Ride along Spring Valley Rd. March 26, 2022 The 6th Kansas City United in Peace Ride held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, unites diverse communities to take action to reduce homicides. Pastor Ron Birmingham at the United in Peace Ride and Rally, Saturday, March 26, 2022 Church of Scientology Kansas City (© 2022 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.)

Since September 2020, groups in Kansas City have been coming together to promote peace and unity for a safer, less violent community.

KANSAS CITY, CALIFORNIA, MISOURI, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some 200 cars, motorcycles, SUVs, trucks, and show cars lined up along Spring Valley Park Road off 29th Street Saturday, March 26, for the 6th Kansas City United in Peace Ride and Rally at Spring Valley Park, in Kansas City, MO. The diversity of the peace rides and rallies show everyone just what uniting in peace looks like.

Riders took off at 2:15 p.m. to ride through East KC streets, waving United in Peace flags. People of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and religions rode together. At the end of the ride, they gathered in the park for a rally and entertainment. Speakers shared their views on the importance of coming together to help one another and build a stronger, safer community for everyone.

The United in Peace Ride and Rally is always a free event where the community can come together and share the common desire to bring more peace and happiness to Kansas City.

“The United in Peace Rides are becoming a growing movement to promote unity and peace,” said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, “while homicides are down from 2020 they are not low enough. As a community, we must reach out and help others to find a better way for themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods.”

The Kansas City United in Peace Rides and Rallies are organized by the Church of Scientology of Kansas City in coordination with United in Peace Foundation, The Way to Happiness Foundation, and One Love. Motorcycle and car clubs contributing to its success include KC Premier Vettes, Cypher, Mind Your Benzness, and Azphalt Aneglz.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City and United in Peace Foundation use The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, to promote change and lead the way to a better, more peaceful life.

Saturday’s peace ride had the highest attendance to date and featured a new MC, Pastor Ron Birmingham. Paster Birmingham is a well-known Kansas City activist, radio host, and recording artist. He not only preached about stopping the violence, he also sang about it, performing “I am the Voice.” His support and expertise brought the entertainment to an entirely new level.

As with each previous Peace Ride, local artists came to entertain and inspire, including Tha Real Kodde One, who performed the ride’s theme song, “Way to Happiness,” “Hold Yo’ Head High” and his new song, “In the USA.”

Among the new groups joining this Peace Ride was Mothers United, a group that supports families of homicide victims.

KCFD came out and distributed information on free fire detectors and took time to chat with the riders.

To keep informed on when the next United in Peace Ride will be held in Kansas City, follow United in Peace KC Facebook at www.facebook.com/UnitedinPeaceKC.

United in Peace is a multiethnic, multifaith popular movement that unites diverse peoples to work together to bring peace to our inner cities. Law enforcement and government leaders have recognized and acknowledged reduction in violence and crime rates in neighborhoods touched by the Peace Rides.

In Compton, California, the mayor and city council said, “the presence of the Peace Rides in the City of Compton not only inspired residents to come together in the name of peace, but each ride has also immediately preceded statistical drops in crime.”

The Way to Happiness Foundation is a secular charitable organization, coordinated by the Association for Better Living and Education (ABLE), an organization dedicated to resolving the major societal ills of drugs, crime, illiteracy and immorality. The Church of Scientology and its parishioners proudly sponsor ABLE and its social betterment groups.

For more information on the Peace Rides, watch an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documenting how Minister Tony Muhammad used these rides to build a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South Los Angeles.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is located at 1805 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City. It was dedicated in 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

