Spring Fishing for Smallmouth Bass at Lake Moomaw

Learn all about targeting smallmouth in Lake Moomaw during the early spring from DWR’s Angling Education Coordinator Alex McCrickard, Fisheries Technician Justin Branch, and District Fisheries Biologist Brad Fink. We also cover habitat improvement work in Lake Moomaw.

